The Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025 in pictures

March 14, 2025
March 14, 2025
The inaugural Green Home Finance Summit took place in Scotland on 11 March at The Sheraton Edinburgh.
Following on from the first Green Home Finance Summit that Mortgage Solutions held last year, this week’s event covered consumer attitudes to green finance and making their homes sustainable, as well as the different finance options available. It included case studies of how green finance was being delivered internationally to illustrate how it might impact the Scottish and wider UK markets.