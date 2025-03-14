user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

Anna Sagar
March 14, 2025
March 14, 2025
The average mortgage shelf life falling to around 16 days and average mortgage rates continuing to fall were the most read stories this week.

Our exclusive interview with Santander’s David Morris about strategy and plans for the business as well as Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) outgoing chief executive Robert Sinclair warning brokers that lenders will try to grab mortgage broker market share were also among the most read stories.

The industry reaction to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) review of post-credit crunch mortgage rules and insights on self-employment and AI in mortgages also proved popular.

 

Mortgage shelf life shrinks and rates fall by largest margin in half a year – Moneyfacts

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

HSBC offers DIFF bursary to five women

Santander has been ‘quiet’ but is back with ‘big growth’ plans, says Morris

AMI’s Sinclair warns lenders will try to grab broker market share in last-ever speech

Average mortgage rates continue to tick down with two-year fixed rates most impacted, Rightmove says

NatWest renews partnership with the British Mortgage Awards

The UK needs its self-employed, so why are we forgetting them? – Ward

The sector has a ‘golden opportunity’ to review post-credit crunch mortgage rules – reaction

First-time buyer mortgage repayments a fifth cheaper than rent, Zoopla finds

Leveraging DeepSeek in the mortgage industry – Mohamed

