Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

Our exclusive interview with Santander’s David Morris about strategy and plans for the business as well as Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) outgoing chief executive Robert Sinclair warning brokers that lenders will try to grab mortgage broker market share were also among the most read stories.
The industry reaction to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) review of post-credit crunch mortgage rules and insights on self-employment and AI in mortgages also proved popular.
Mortgage shelf life shrinks and rates fall by largest margin in half a year – Moneyfacts
Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer
Santander has been ‘quiet’ but is back with ‘big growth’ plans, says Morris
AMI’s Sinclair warns lenders will try to grab broker market share in last-ever speech
Average mortgage rates continue to tick down with two-year fixed rates most impacted, Rightmove says
The UK needs its self-employed, so why are we forgetting them? – Ward
The sector has a ‘golden opportunity’ to review post-credit crunch mortgage rules – reaction
First-time buyer mortgage repayments a fifth cheaper than rent, Zoopla finds