Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

The average mortgage shelf life falling to around 16 days and average mortgage rates continuing to fall were the most read stories this week.

Our exclusive interview with Santander’s David Morris about strategy and plans for the business as well as Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) outgoing chief executive Robert Sinclair warning brokers that lenders will try to grab mortgage broker market share were also among the most read stories.

The industry reaction to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) review of post-credit crunch mortgage rules and insights on self-employment and AI in mortgages also proved popular.