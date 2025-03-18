MAB’s profit surges 38% to £32m in 2024 as market share grows

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) posted an adjusted profit before tax of £32m for 2024, a 38% rise on the year before.

The group said it “achieved strong financial growth” during 2024, despite the challenges caused by global uncertainty and Labour’s Budget, which saw swap rates rise. MAB’s revenue rose by 11.3% to £266.5m annually, which it said outpaced the 7.3% growth in gross lending over the same period.

The advice firm group completed £26.1bn in gross mortgages, including product transfer – a 3.9% growth on the previous year. Its market share for new mortgage lending also expanded from 8.3% in 2023 to 8.4% last year.

Customer retention was also key for the group, as around 40% of annual mortgage applications came from people who had used the business before.

Boost in fees and commission income

MAB said mortgage activity increased in the second half of 2024 and it expected the trend to continue this year.

It predicted this would be driven by refinancing in the second half of 2025 going into 2026, due to the number of mortgages maturing.

Some 53% of business was made up of purchases, a 6% growth on the year before, while remortgage activity fell 2% to a share of 25% of MAB’s business.

Product transfers accounted for 22% of business facilitated by MAB, 4% down on 2023.

In 2024, income from mortgage proc fees rose 7.9% to £105.8m, while commission from protection and general insurance sales increased 12.4% to £104.7m.

MAB put the rise in proc fees down to the stronger mortgage performance in the second half of 2024 and a higher share of house purchases. During the year, the average mortgage size increased by 5.1%, outpacing the 1.3% annual rise in house prices.

Its client fees saw an 18.1% uplift to £51.2m, while other income fell 3.4% to £4.8m. MAB said the higher fees were because of a rise in second charge mortgages within Fluent and the increase in house purchases, which attract a higher fee.

Its revenue increased by 11.3% overall to £266.5m.

Plan to grow adviser numbers

MAB said it expected to recruit appointed representatives (ARs) to the group, saying confidence had improved now the mortgage and housing markets had stabilised and showed signs of recovery.

It said existing ARs would fill adviser vacancies and drive overall growth. The firm also predicted an improvement in stronger adviser productivity.

The group also said higher industry standards due to Consumer Duty would present a “strategic opportunity” for MAB.

Technology to revolutionise mortgages

MAB said it maintained its focus on adviser productivity, measured by revenue per adviser. This rose 12.3% to £138,700 per adviser, with the group attributing some of this to technology and lead generation.

To support this, it invested in a ‘mortgage monitoring’ tool to help appointed ARs be better at communicating with and retaining clients. This has been deployed to all ARs and gives clients monthly updates while scanning the market for potential new deals.

MAB said this was expected to enhance retention while “delivering a superior customer experience at minimal cost”.

Regarding technology and artificial intelligence (AI), MAB continued to invest in its MIDAS platform, which aims to enhance efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve customer retention.

The firm said: “We firmly believe that technological advancement and AI will revolutionise our industry. By retaining control of our technology, we can innovate freely, develop tailored solutions, and seamlessly integrate with our chosen partners, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

Fluent returns to profitability

MAB said its 2022 acquisition of Fluent was “immediately followed by a very challenging macroeconomic period triggered by the Truss mini Budget”. However, the firm has since returned to growth with a profit before tax of £4.4m in 2024, compared to a loss of £1.1m in 2023.

“Fluent is now well-positioned for continued growth and plays a fundamental role in the group’s strategy for national lead sources,” it said.

‘Strong financial growth’ and start to 2025

Peter Brodnicki (pictured), founder and chief executive of MAB, said the group achieved “strong financial growth in 2024” and managed to maintain its “long track record of outperformance and market share growth in all market conditions”.

He added: “2025 has begun strongly and in line with expectations, with many AR firms anticipating growth in adviser numbers this year while maintaining a focus on increasing profitability through higher productivity.

“We also have the opportunity to scale our invested businesses and build upon the impressive adviser productivity levels they are already achieving to deliver strong and sustainable shareholder returns over the long term.”