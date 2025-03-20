Dudley BS reduces discounted rates and launches five-year fixes

Dudley Building Society has lowered its discounted rate mortgages by up to 0.39% and added five-year fixed products.

Its two-year discount residential expat product at 60% loan to value (LTV) has been cut by the headline rate to 6.09%, while the two-year discount for buy-to-let (BTL) expat borrowers at 70% LTV has been reduced by 0.34% to 5.85%.

The two-year discount for holiday let expat has been cut by 0.24% to 5.95%.

Dudley Building Society has also added five-year fixes for residential, BTL and holiday let lending.

This includes a residential product at 75% LTV with a rate of 5.28% and an option at 90% LTV priced at 5.34%.

For holiday let, a five-year fix has been added at 80% LTV with a rate of 5.38%, and at the same tier, a BTL product has been released with the same rate.

All products come with loan sizes between £25,000 and £1m.

This comes after the lender’s recent move to cut mortgage retention product rates by as much as 0.4%.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “At Dudley Building Society, we recognise the complexities of specialist lending and are on hand to provide competitive options that align with broker requirements.

“We continue to listen to brokers and respond to market demand with solutions that help them support their clients effectively. These new mortgage products, particularly the reductions in our expat and BTL discount ranges, are designed to offer more value and flexibility for borrowers in niche markets.”