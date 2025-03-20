Fleet Mortgages releases 55% LTV deals

Fleet Mortgages has come out with a range of products available up to 55% loan to value (LTV) for its buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers.

This includes options for standard, limited company, house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) borrowing.

The five-year fixes include a standard and limited company option priced at 4.79% with a 3% fee, minimum of £750, or a rate of 5.34% with a fixed £999 fee.

For HMO and MUB borrowing, there is an option with a rate of 5.19% with a 3% fee, minimum of £750. With a fixed £999 fee, the product is priced at 5.74%.

The standard and limited company options have a free valuation up to a value of £500,000, with a minimum loan size of £25,000. The maximum loan size on the fixed-fee products is £750,000.

Fleet Mortgages said the products positioned it as a market leader at the 55% LTV tier and would offer a competitive alternative for borrowers who were considering a product transfer with their existing lender.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Last year, we were able to successfully launch a range of 65% LTV products, and we have followed this up with a lower-LTV segment offering, with new products at 55% LTV across all three of our core offerings – standard, limited company and HMO/MUB.

“For existing landlord borrowers in particular, who have potentially benefitted from increased house price inflation over the medium to long term – allowing them to build up equity – these lower-LTV options come with highly competitive pricing, two different fee/rate options, and might well be seen as an alternative remortgage option, rather than just accepting a product transfer from the existing lender.”

He added: “One of the key areas that we focus on at Fleet is providing a greater array of product options for borrowers coming to the end of their existing deals, and these new 55% LTV mortgages help us broaden the product proposition in this area.”