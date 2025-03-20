user.first_name
Menu

News

Fleet Mortgages releases 55% LTV deals

Fleet Mortgages releases 55% LTV deals
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 20, 2025
Updated:
March 20, 2025
Fleet Mortgages has come out with a range of products available up to 55% loan to value (LTV) for its buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers.

This includes options for standard, limited company, house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) borrowing. 

The five-year fixes include a standard and limited company option priced at 4.79% with a 3% fee, minimum of £750, or a rate of 5.34% with a fixed £999 fee. 

For HMO and MUB borrowing, there is an option with a rate of 5.19% with a 3% fee, minimum of £750. With a fixed £999 fee, the product is priced at 5.74%. 

The standard and limited company options have a free valuation up to a value of £500,000, with a minimum loan size of £25,000. The maximum loan size on the fixed-fee products is £750,000. 

Fleet Mortgages said the products positioned it as a market leader at the 55% LTV tier and would offer a competitive alternative for borrowers who were considering a product transfer with their existing lender. 

DIFF podcast: More women use fintech but not enough are employed in the sector
Sponsored

Going digital

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Last year, we were able to successfully launch a range of 65% LTV products, and we have followed this up with a lower-LTV segment offering, with new products at 55% LTV across all three of our core offerings – standard, limited company and HMO/MUB. 

“For existing landlord borrowers in particular, who have potentially benefitted from increased house price inflation over the medium to long term – allowing them to build up equity – these lower-LTV options come with highly competitive pricing, two different fee/rate options, and might well be seen as an alternative remortgage option, rather than just accepting a product transfer from the existing lender.” 

He added: “One of the key areas that we focus on at Fleet is providing a greater array of product options for borrowers coming to the end of their existing deals, and these new 55% LTV mortgages help us broaden the product proposition in this area.” 

Related
View All

News

SOWN pens letter to Pennycook calling for shared ownership support

SOWN pens letter to Pennycook calling for shared ownership support

News

Bigger homes leading house price growth as values hit £294k – Halifax

Bigger homes leading house price growth as values hit £294k – Halifax

News

Advisers are more aware of later life lending innovation – Air

Advisers are more aware of later life lending innovation – Air

News

Bank of Ireland adds FTB deals with cashback; Virgin launches products and cuts rates – round-up

Bank of Ireland adds FTB deals with cashback; Virgin launches products and cuts rates – round-up

View All
Tags:
btl
buy to let
Buy-to-let
Fleet Mortgages