Mortgage Brain adds Gatehouse Bank to sourcing systems

Sharia-compliant lender Gatehouse Bank has been added to the Mortgage Brain platforms Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain.

This will give users of the platforms access to the lender’s Sharia-compliant property purchase options.

This includes Gatehouse Bank’s home purchase plans and buy-to-let (BTL) purchase plans, open to UK residents, UK expats, international buyers and landlords.

Brokers will be able to view the lender’s criteria on Criteria Brain and search its products on the recently updated Sourcing Brain, which Mortgage Brain said was now faster.

Gemma Donnelly (pictured), head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with a leading technology provider such as Mortgage Brain to offer brokers even greater access to our range of home finance products.

“This collaboration will allow us to connect with UK brokers and better support them in addressing the diverse needs of their clients, both in the UK and overseas, who are seeking Sharia-compliant home finance solutions.”

Research from Gatehouse Bank suggested 88% of Muslim consumers in the UK would consider switching to an Islamic lender, as would 30% of non-Muslims.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “A very warm welcome to Gatehouse Bank to Mortgage Brain’s sourcing platforms.

“The inclusion of Gatehouse Bank, known for providing an alternative way of buying a home for those who want to bank differently, enriches our platforms, offering our community of over 15,000 intermediaries even greater access to valuable home finance solutions.”