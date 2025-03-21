user.first_name
Mortgage affordability weakens for second month running – Stonebridge

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 21, 2025
Updated:
March 21, 2025
Mortgagors spent more of their salary on monthly repayments in both December and January than they did in previous months, analysis from a mortgage network found.

The Stonebridge bi-monthly Mortgage Affordability Index analyses gross wage data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Bank of England loan rate data and its internal data. 

It found that mortgage repayments made up 36.5% of the average borrower’s salary in December, and rose to 37% in January, suggesting weaker affordability. 

This was higher than the 36.3% mortgage repayments accounted for in November. 

Stonebridge said this was because borrowers were taking out larger loans, as this rose 1.4% to an average of £192,114 in January. This was a larger growth than the 0.5% improvement in the average annual salary between December and January, according to ONS data. 

Further, data from the Bank of England showed the average rate on new mortgages rose for the first time in five months with a 0.04% increase to 4.51%. 

Despite this, affordability was found to be better than in December 2023, when repayments made up 42.4% of the average salary. This was higher than the long-running average of 35.9%.

 

Stonebridge’s Mortgage Affordability Index:

Month

Mortgage repayments as a percentage of salary

January 2024

41.9%

February 2024

39.7%

March 2024

38.1%

April 2024

38.8%

May 2024

38.8%

June 2024

39.6%

July 2024

40.1%

August 2024

40.5%

September 2024

40%

October 2024

38.7%

November 2024

36.3%

December 2024

36.5%

January 2025

37%

Long-running average

35.9%

 

Tight mortgage affordability

Rob Clifford, chief executive at Stonebridge, said: “Mortgage affordability has continued to be tight for the second consecutive month as rising house prices push loan sizes higher and mortgage rates edged up. But in context, remember that affordability remains significantly better than at the start of last year, and affordability will definitely improve as rates fall in coming months. 

“While the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to hold rates in May, there are mounting calls for it to reduce borrowing costs further.” 

He added: “Inflation remains a concern, but much of the recent increase is imported, driven by rising energy costs and a strong dollar rather than by surging domestic demand. As a result, the risk of inflation spiralling out of control again appears limited. 

“At the same time, the UK economy is struggling for momentum. If growth continues to stall, the MPC may have little choice but to step in to provide support. That could lead to lower borrowing costs in the months ahead, offering much-needed relief to mortgage borrowers, who are still grappling with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.” 

