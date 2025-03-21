Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/03/2025

The news of Gen H’s New Build Boost, a Help to Buy alternative, and regulators agreeing to make remortgaging easier after a meeting with the Chancellor also garnered interest this week.
Banks releasing guidance regarding the looming stamp duty deadline and the news that Barclays’ Sidney Wager will become the managing director of London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, subject to regulatory approval, also appeared in our most read stories.
Base rate expected to stay at 4.5% until May, experts predict
Going digital
Gen H launches ‘New Build Boost’ as alternative to Help to Buy
Regulators agree to make remortgaging easier after meeting with Chancellor
Lloyds Banking Group announces plan to help buyers beat stamp duty deadline
Exclusive: Barclays’ Wager appointed managing director of L&C Mortgages
MAB’s profit surges 38% to £32m in 2024 as market share grows
Barclays issues stamp duty deadline guidance to conveyancers
Halifax adjusts rates; Chorley BS introduces proc fees for PTs – round-up
How does a BTL product transfer compare to a remortgage? – Stanton