Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/03/2025

The expectation for the base rate to stay at 4.5% was our most read story from this week.

The news of Gen H’s New Build Boost, a Help to Buy alternative, and regulators agreeing to make remortgaging easier after a meeting with the Chancellor also garnered interest this week.

Banks releasing guidance regarding the looming stamp duty deadline and the news that Barclays’ Sidney Wager will become the managing director of London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, subject to regulatory approval, also appeared in our most read stories.