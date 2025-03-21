user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/03/2025

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
March 21, 2025
Updated:
March 21, 2025
The expectation for the base rate to stay at 4.5% was our most read story from this week.

The news of Gen H’s New Build Boost, a Help to Buy alternative, and regulators agreeing to make remortgaging easier after a meeting with the Chancellor also garnered interest this week.

Banks releasing guidance regarding the looming stamp duty deadline and the news that Barclays’ Sidney Wager will become the managing director of London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, subject to regulatory approval, also appeared in our most read stories.

 

Base rate expected to stay at 4.5% until May, experts predict

DIFF podcast: More women use fintech but not enough are employed in the sector
Going digital

Gen H launches ‘New Build Boost’ as alternative to Help to Buy

Regulators agree to make remortgaging easier after meeting with Chancellor

Lloyds Banking Group announces plan to help buyers beat stamp duty deadline

Exclusive: Barclays’ Wager appointed managing director of L&C Mortgages

MAB’s profit surges 38% to £32m in 2024 as market share grows

NatWest cuts new business mortgage rates

Barclays issues stamp duty deadline guidance to conveyancers

Halifax adjusts rates; Chorley BS introduces proc fees for PTs – round-up

How does a BTL product transfer compare to a remortgage? – Stanton

