CHL Mortgages partners with Primis Mortgage Network

Samantha Partington
Posted:
March 25, 2025
March 25, 2025
Specialist lender CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has forged a partnership with Primis Mortgage Network, giving brokers access to its range of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

CHL offers a standard BTL product range for single-dwelling properties and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to six bedrooms or units.

It also offers a range for complex property types, such as HMOs and MUFBs with up to 10 bedrooms or units and holiday lets or serviced apartments.

Roger Morris (pictured), group distribution director at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for us and we’re looking forward to working closely with Primis in the future.

“Having access to Primis’ large number of professional mortgage advisers will give us even more scope to develop and grow our specialist mortgage offering.”

Liz Wilkie, strategic partnership manager at Primis, added: “We’re delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries to Primis’ panel.

“This partnership will give our brokers access to their range of specialist lending products, which will help them meet their clients’ ever-changing needs.”

Earlier this month, Ross Turrell, commercial director for the lender, announced his retirement after more than four years in the role.

