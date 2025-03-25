One Mortgage System completes API integration with Nationwide

One Mortgage System (OMS) has completed a full application programming interface (API) integration with Nationwide Building Society, marking the firm’s first major lender partnership.

Through a comprehensive two-way integration, OMS users will be able to access Nationwide’s mortgage range, allowing brokers to deliver swift and informed lending solutions.

OMS’s end-to-end platform covers product areas including residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging and commercial loans and general insurance and protection.

The platform is integrated with providers such as Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax and Uinsure.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “The influence of Nationwide on the UK lending landscape continues to grow, at pace, and it’s reassuring to see a lender of its size and scale constantly looking to improve efficiencies, accessibility and product availability through tech partnerships, which are hugely beneficial to advisers and their clients.”

He added: “This integration represents a real breakthrough for OMS in the mainstream mortgage market following our rise to prominence across the more specialist lending sectors.”

Andy Tilsley, head of intermediary digital at Nationwide Building Society, said: “New technical integrations make it easier for brokers to do business with us and they improve the service overall.”

Last month, OMS launched a pilot for an instant sourcing platform for second charge business. The initial phase of the pilot is in collaboration with Pepper Money, Interbridge and Selina Finance.