OneFamily hires Smith as head of distribution operations

The OneFamily Group has appointed Claire Smith as head of distribution operations for its life insurance brand, Beagle Street.

Smith will be responsible for shaping how OneFamily interacts with intermediaries and supporting its growth in the protection space.

She was previously at AIG Life for 12 years, holding senior roles across intermediary sales and operations. She also spent nine years developing and growing its telephone sales team, progressing from protection consultant to head of intermediary support.

In her last three years at the company, Smith led AIG’s individual protection customer operations, where she oversaw underwriting, claims and customer services teams.

Prior to that, Smith worked at Abbey for Intermediaries and Partnership, where she gained experience in mortgages and annuities.

OneFamily said her experience in intermediary sales and customer operations would be beneficial in her new role and improve the organisation’s ability to deliver a high-quality service to its advisers and clients.

Smith (pictured) said: “I’m really looking forward to stepping into the head of distribution operations role. My previous experience gave me the opportunity to understand the protection industry from multiple perspectives and shaped how I think about operations, people, and the customer journey. In this new role, I’m excited to bring those insights together to enhance the way we engage with intermediaries and support OneFamily’s growth in the protection market.”

Holly Ewing, distribution director at OneFamily, said: “Claire’s deep understanding of both intermediary sales and operations makes her an invaluable addition to the team. Her experience across multiple areas of protection will ensure that we continue to strengthen our support for intermediaries while delivering great outcomes for our customers.

“As we expand in the intermediary space, Claire’s leadership will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and engagement.”