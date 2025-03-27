Virgin Money cuts select rates by up to 0.23%

Virgin Money will lower select purchase, remortgage, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer rates by as much as 0.23%.

The changes to Virgin Money’s rates will come into force from 28 March.

Within its exclusive purchase range, two-year fixed rates at 80% loan to value (LTV) will be cut by 0.03% and begin from 4.42%.

Virgin Money’s Fix and Switch fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.13% and start from 4.79%, while two- and five-year fixed rates for £1m-plus at 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.1%. The latter begins from 4.44%.

Select Own New two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.1%, starting from 0.5%.

Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will be reduced by up to 0.1%, beginning from 4.77%.

On the purchase side, two-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.37%, and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.1%, beginning from 4.24%.

Green two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.2%, and select shared ownership fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.07%, starting from 4.35%.

In Virgin Money’s exclusive remortgage range, Fix and Switch fixed rates will fall by up to 0.06%, starting from 4.87%, while two- and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV for loans over £1m will decrease by up to 0.13%. Prices will begin from 4.41%.

Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will be reduced by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.77%.

Select two- and five-year fixed remortgage rates will be reduced by up to 0.13% and 0.15% respectively, starting from 4.37% and 4.29%.

On the exclusive BTL side, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £2,195 fee will fall by up to 0.23%, starting from 4.26%.

Five-year fixed rates with a 3% fee will be reduced by up to 0.17%, priced from 3.82%, while five-year fixed rates at 60% and 75% LTV with a 1% fee will be cut by up to 0.13%, starting from 4.26%.

Fix and Switch fixed rates will be reduced by 0.2%, beginning from 4.9%, and five-year fixed Retrofit Boost rates with a £1,995 fee will decrease by 0.14%. The latter will start from 4.93%.

Within Virgin Money’s BTL range, two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will be cut by up to 0.1% and start from 4.39%.

Two- and five-year fixed rate fee-saver deals will fall by 0.1% and begin from 4.65%.

In Virgin Money’s product transfer range, select 85% and 90% LTV fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.12% and BTL fixed rates will decrease by 0.1%.

Earlier this month, the firm reduced rates across select mortgages by as much as 0.68%.