Access FS completes first wave of 'microsites' with mortgage and protection advisers

Access Financial Services has completed the first wave of a “microsite programme” that allows microsites to be built for each of its mortgage and protection advisers.

Microsites are standalone, compact websites used to “create a focused user experience that delivers targeted content without the distractions of a main website”.

Access FS said microsites allow for “tailored messaging, streamlined navigation, and optimised calls to action that resonate with a particular audience”.

The microsite programme comes after requests from advisers who want a digital presence where they can promote themselves and put their details out.

The sites are built for each of Access Financial Services’ advisers free of charge and include brief biographies, location, headshots, details of the services they offer, contact details, socials, and Trustpilot reviews.

The first site went live on 5 December and, following the first wave, there are now 72 live microsites, with another 10 set to go live shortly.

Nick Jones, the mortgage sales and marketing director at Access Financial Services, said: “The sites are designed to showcase our advisers and give them a digital space that they can market online and promote through other means like business cards. They’re now part of our employee value proposition seeing as they’re already delivering results.

“We’re now rolling them out across the entire firm in a bid to support advisers in their development and help them grow their business. These are the sorts of tools we are giving people when they join us: we’re trying everything we can to get behind our advisers and grow their visibility in the market. This is what we do for our members.

“Access FS is an agile business, and the microsites are cost-effective and quick to develop, making them an efficient tool to boost brand visibility, connect with audiences, and achieve short-term goals while complementing our larger digital presence. The move to roll them out across the firm reflects our commitment to innovation and teamwork. We are trying to disrupt the market, and that approach is helping us expand rapidly.”

Alastair McCrea, mortgage and protection adviser based in Brookeborough in Northern Ireland, said: “The microsite provided by Access FS is a game-changer. I have received over a million pounds worth of mortgage and protection enquiries via the site – and it was completely free.

“We’ve been given the tools, the guidance, and the expertise we need to turn opportunities into completed business. If you’re looking for a firm that truly invests in your success, Access FS is the place to be.”

Earlier this month, the firm brought out a referral scheme for brokers.