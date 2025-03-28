user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/03/2025

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025
The Spring Statement dominated the most read this week, with experts saying there will be minimal disruption to the mortgage market but that it was a missed opportunity to do more for the housing market.

Housing affordability returning to pre-pandemic levels, LSL Property Services’ latest financial results and insights about the technology partnership between Mortgage Brain and Primis also proved popular with readers.

 

Exclusive: L&G announces Mortgage Club Awards finalists for 2025

Is change coming to equity release? – Brain

Making protection work for you and your clients

Spring Statement will cause ‘minimal disruption’ to mortgage market but chances missed – reaction

Mortgage Brain and Primis’ tech partnership is ‘absolutely critical’ and will help brokers be more efficient

Spring Statement 2025: The key takeaways

Spring Statement 2025: Big changes to Universal Credit

Spring Statement 2025: Planning reforms to help grow economy by nearly £7bn by 2030

LSL Property Services’ profit more than doubles to £27.7m in 2024

Average mortgage rates stay flat on last week – Rightmove

Housing affordability returns to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 – ONS

 

