L&C and child bereavement charity Winston’s Wish mark 10-year anniversary

L&C Mortgages is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its long-standing partnership with child bereavement charity Winston’s Wish.

During its partnership, L&C Mortgages has raised around £100,000 for the charity and offers support for grieving children and families.

The partnership has allowed the charity to support thousands of children and young people, which shows the “power and value of long-term partnerships”.

Winston’s Wish was set up in 1992 to offer crucial support for children and young people grieving the death of someone important to them.

This included online access to useful resources, real-time support from Bereavement Support Workers, peer support groups and one-to-one individual sessions.

L&C Mortgages has donated to Winston’s Wish for every policy its customers have taken over the past decade, including life, critical illness and income protection.

Other fundraising efforts include marathons, cake bakes, raffles and colleague donations. Most recently, L&C Mortgages’ winter parties held in Bath and Newcastle raised an additional £6,000 through donations on both nights.

Mark Harrington, CEO of L&C Mortgages, said: “Reaching the 10-year milestone of our partnership fills me with immense pride. Over this period, we’ve seen the profound difference this incredible charity makes to the lives of bereaved children and their families, and we are honoured to play a part in supporting their vital work.

“This partnership has been a great success, not only from a fundraising perspective, but also to reflect our values and commitment to making a positive community impact.”

Fergus Crow, CEO of Winston’s Wish, added: “I have worked in the charity sector for almost all my career and the kind of partnership that L&C and Winston’s Wish has developed over the last decade is incredibly rare, and it has been a privilege to be part of it.”