The Exeter hires Esson as COO

Health and life insurer The Exeter has appointed Suzy Esson as chief operating officer, effective from 1 April.

At The Exeter, Esson will be responsible for the management of the customer service teams, with her “immediate focus” being building upon the recent launch of its multi-benefit protection platform.

This includes “supporting the businesses’ ongoing transformation activities [that] are designed to further enhance the overall experience The Exeter provides members and advisers”.

Esson will also sit on The Exeter’s board of directors and executive leadership team.

Esson joins from Holloway Friendly, where she worked for around eight years, initially joining as director of operations before working her way up to become chief operating officer.

Prior to that, she worked at Capita Life and Pensions for around 14 years, and before that, she was at Lincoln Financial Group for approximately 11 years.

With the creation of the chief operating officer role, Claire Hird will move from customer service director to head of outsource operations.

Isobel Langton, CEO of The Exeter, said: “I am excited to welcome Suzy to The Exeter as chief operating officer at what is an important time in our business transformation journey. The recent launch of our multi-benefit protection platform was the first of several developments that we are investing in to further enhance the experience we provide our members and advisers.

“Suzy’s senior leadership experience across a range of operational functions coupled with her passion for enhancing customer outcomes will be key in supporting our teams in the delivery of ongoing transformation projects. Suzy will also play an important role in helping to drive The Exeter’s future success as a member of our executive team and board of directors.”

Esson added: “I am thrilled to be joining The Exeter at such an exciting time, as the organisation continues with its ambitious transformation and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. This focus on excellence is a passion that I share, particularly in enhancing the experience provided to customers and ensuring exceptional service at every touchpoint.

“I look forward to working closely with the teams, building on the outstanding work already accomplished, and playing a key role in driving the future success of the business.”

Last month, the firm widened access to its income and life policies.