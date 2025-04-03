PCA publishes advice for homeowners with spray foam insulation

Trade body the Property Care Association (PCA) has published consumer guidance to assist homeowners with concerns about spray foam insulation in their homes.

The PCA said around 250,000 homes in the UK had spray foam insulation, which could be difficult and expensive to remove. This can also restrict a homeowner’s ability to access a mortgage or equity release if it is in the roof, due to concerns that it may be incorrectly installed and cause damage.

Research has also suggested that some homeowners have been targeted by rogue removal firms pressuring them to remove the insulation and potentially cause further damage.

The document explains some of the problems associated with incorrectly installed spray foam insulation, such as condensation build-up, which can lead to timber rot or decay, mould and mildew growth or rust and corrosion of metal components.

It includes a checklist of actions that can be taken to identify and issue with installation and guidance for specialist advice.

Sarah Garry, chief executive of the PCA, said: “The guide is a collaborative effort, produced to help consumers understand what they should do if they are concerned about the spray foam in their roof and where to find trusted, expert help.”

In 2023, the PCA worked with lenders and building experts to develop the spray foam insulation protocol for surveyors to follow when assessing spray foam in roofs. Last year, it also created a register with tradespeople who had the correct training to assess spray foam installations.

This year, the PCA and HomeOwners Alliance wrote to MPs calling for a united front and roundtable discussion.

Garry added: “We will continue to engage with organisations including the HomeOwners Alliance and UK Finance to ensure this issue is addressed.

“That includes asking the government to convene a meeting of experts to consider whether spray foam should continue to be included within government grants and agree a process to support homeowners who have spray foam installed.

“In the meantime, the new guide for homeowners will help them find expert advice and avoid untrained or rogue operators who may take advantage of vulnerable customers, causing even further damage to their homes.”