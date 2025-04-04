user.first_name
Skipton BS reduces rates on over 120 mortgage deals

Anna Sagar
April 4, 2025
April 4, 2025
Skipton Building Society has lowered rates on 124 mortgage products, with the changes coming into force from 7 April.

Skipton Building Society has lowered rates by up to 0.32%, with an example including its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 90% loan to value (LTV) with a £495 fee, which has fallen to 5.06%.

Other examples of rate changes include the two-year fixed rate for remortgage at 85% LTV with no fee, which is priced at 5.02%.

The lender’s two-year fixed purchase rate with no fee comes to 5.35% and its first-time buyer-only two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV with £1,000 cashback is 5.68%.

Skipton Building Society has also introduced new cashback mortgage options to its mortgage range.

The additions include a full selection of fixed rate mortgage across 60-90% LTV with both fee-free and fee-paying options available on two- and five-year terms.

Examples of the products include its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with £250 cashback, which has a rate of 4.82%, and its two-year fixed rate with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and an interest rate of 4.89%.

Jen Lloyd, head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, said: “I’m pleased to announce these latest changes to our mortgage range. With rate reductions across 124 products and the introduction of new cashback options, we hope to give borrowers more choice when it comes to finding a deal that is right for them, whether a first-time buyer, moving home, or remortgaging.”

