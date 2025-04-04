Skipton Group donates £25,000 to Myanmar earthquake appeal

Skipton Group has donated £25,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Myanmar Earthquake Appeal to support relief efforts.

The donation is from the 1% of pre-tax profits Skipton Group donates to charity every year.

Further, Skipton Building Society is welcoming anyone who wants to donate to go to one of its branches or text SKIPTON to 70676 to donate £10.

Texts cost £10 plus the standard network rate. 100% of your donations go to the DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal. For full terms and conditions, visit dec.org.uk.

Alternatively, people can donate via the DEC appeal donation line: 0330 123 0555.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Myanmar on 28 March and has affected vast areas of the country. Hundreds of people are still missing and trapped in collapsed buildings, while others have no access to much-needed shelter, clean water, food and medical care.

Roads and buildings, including hospitals, schools and water supplies, have been destroyed and network and power lines are down, cutting people off from services.

At the time of this release, some 3,085 are believed to have died, 4,715 have been injured and 1.2 million people have been displaced.

Myanmar was already facing a humanitarian crisis that meant a third of its population was in need of aid. This has been worsened by the earthquake and DEC charities are on the ground to help those in need.

Michaela Wright, Skipton’s Group head of sustainability, said: “We’ve all watched on in horror at the unimaginable loss and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. Across the Skipton Group, we want to help with the rescue and relief efforts and so have donated £25,000 to get much-needed aid to those people and families who so desperately need help.

“The donations will go towards core relief such as shelter, food, water, sanitation, and education. For anyone wanting to also donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal – simply text using the text code or pop into any UK Skipton Building Society branch to make your donation.”