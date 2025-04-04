user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/04/2025

Anna Sagar
April 4, 2025
April 4, 2025
President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs and the potential ramifications for the mortgage market was among the most read stories this week.

There is a lot of uncertainty as to what the impact will be on the Bank of England’s base rate, as it could keep the base rate higher for longer to combat inflationary pressures, or it may cut it at a faster pace to support growth.

News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering allowing pension savings for home deposits, gross mortgage lending hitting its highest level since November 2022 and Legal & General (L&G) hiring Jane Simpson as head of strategic accounts at Mortgage Services also proved popular with readers.

 

FCA suggests using pension savings for home deposits

Average mortgage rates stable on last week but two-year fixed rates see biggest cuts YOY – Rightmove

Trump tariffs have led to short-term swap rate drop but future uncertain

Gross mortgage lending at highest since November 2022 – BoE

Building societies have helped nearly 500,000 first-time buyers in last five years

Santander and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up

L&G hires Simpson as head of strategic accounts at Mortgage Services

Halifax to change rates and extend complete by dates; Chorley BS adds FTB deals – round-up

PCA publishes advice for homeowners with spray foam insulation

Insurance product quality is more important than affordability, advisers say

