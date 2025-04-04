Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/04/2025

There is a lot of uncertainty as to what the impact will be on the Bank of England’s base rate, as it could keep the base rate higher for longer to combat inflationary pressures, or it may cut it at a faster pace to support growth.
News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering allowing pension savings for home deposits, gross mortgage lending hitting its highest level since November 2022 and Legal & General (L&G) hiring Jane Simpson as head of strategic accounts at Mortgage Services also proved popular with readers.
FCA suggests using pension savings for home deposits
Average mortgage rates stable on last week but two-year fixed rates see biggest cuts YOY – Rightmove
Trump tariffs have led to short-term swap rate drop but future uncertain
Building societies have helped nearly 500,000 first-time buyers in last five years
L&G hires Simpson as head of strategic accounts at Mortgage Services
Halifax to change rates and extend complete by dates; Chorley BS adds FTB deals – round-up
PCA publishes advice for homeowners with spray foam insulation
Insurance product quality is more important than affordability, advisers say