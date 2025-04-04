Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/04/2025

President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs and the potential ramifications for the mortgage market was among the most read stories this week.

There is a lot of uncertainty as to what the impact will be on the Bank of England’s base rate, as it could keep the base rate higher for longer to combat inflationary pressures, or it may cut it at a faster pace to support growth.

News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering allowing pension savings for home deposits, gross mortgage lending hitting its highest level since November 2022 and Legal & General (L&G) hiring Jane Simpson as head of strategic accounts at Mortgage Services also proved popular with readers.