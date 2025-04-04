TSB and Cov BS lower mortgage rates – round-up

TSB has reduced mortgage rates across its residential range, effective from today.

Its two-year fixed mortgage for first-time buyers and homemovers at 75-80% loan to value (LTV) with no fee has been cut by 0.1% and now has a rate of 4.89%.

At 85-95% LTV, the fee-free two-year fix for first-time buyers and homemovers has also been cut by 0.1% to 4.89% for a deal at 85-90% LTV and 5.39% at 90-95% LTV.

TSB has also cut the three-year fixed mortgage at 75-85% LTV for homemovers and first-time buyers by as much as 0.15%. Elsewhere, its three-year fix for homemovers and first-time buyers at 85-90% LTV with a £495 fee has been cut by 0.15%.

Additionally, TSB’s five-year fix for first-time buyers and homemovers at 90-95% LTV have been reduced by 0.1%.

Coventry for Intermediaries reduces select mortgage rates

Coventry for Intermediaries has cut select fixed rates for both new and existing customers.

Its residential mortgage rates have been lowered by up 0.24%, while select buy-to-let (BTL) pricing has been cut by as much as 0.15%.

This includes a residential two-year fix at 95% LTV with no fee, available for purchase, which now has a rate of 5.12%.

There is also a BTL remortgage with a £1,999 fee, fixed for five years at 75% LTV, which is now priced at 4.65%. Borrowers can also use the mutual’s remortgage transfer service.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “With little in the Spring Statement to help homebuyers, we know many are looking for ways to make their mortgage more affordable.

“We’re pleased to be reducing rates from our residential and BTL ranges, with some of the biggest cuts for higher-LTV borrowers – where every bit of support can make a real difference.”