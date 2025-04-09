MPowered Mortgages rolls out AI broker assistant to all inbound calls

All inbound calls to MPowered Mortgages will be directed through the lender’s Alexa-style digital assistant before, if needed, the caller speaking to a human agent.

Previously, brokers would have to dial a dedicated phone line to access the digital voice-activated AI assistant.

The lender said this most recent broker experience builds on MPowered Mortgages’ use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

MPowered Mortgages said that on live chat, 60% of broker and customer queries were resolved instantly by AI without needing a human agent.

The AI voice assistant uses speech to text transcription, large language models (LLMs) and a synthetic voice to triage calls and answer criteria questions.

The AI can respond instantly to general criteria-related questions, but for more complex, case-specific queries, the assistant will transfer the broker to a human agent.

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “This is just one of the ways we are using AI to transform the broker journey for the better. We as lenders should be focused on delivering the best possible service to our broker partners and this is yet another way we are doing just that.

“Now, brokers working with us can focus their time on more complex client case issues rather than wasting their time on the end of a phone line waiting for simple answers to criteria-related questions.”

Stelios Constantinidis, director of AI and AI products at MQube, added: “The goal of the digital assistant we have created at MQube is not to eliminate human contact from the broker journey or replace it.

“Instead, its purpose is to improve the overall offering lenders offer brokers, allowing broker support teams to focus their time on more complex client [enquiries] rather than wasting their time answering simple questions that the digital assistant can do instantly with no fuss.”

Earlier this week, MPowered Mortgages reduced fixed rates in light of falling swap rates.