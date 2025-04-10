Halifax launches remortgage deals; Buckinghamshire BS brings back two-year discounted deals – round-up

Halifax is launching new remortgage deals with a £1,999 fee going up to 90% loan to value (LTV) and available on two- and five-year terms.

Halifax’s remortgage deals will be available from 10 April, with the loan sizes up to 85% LTV ranging between £250,000 and £2m.

The loan size for deals at 90% LTV go from £250,000 to £750,000.

Halifax’s two-year fixed remortgage rate pricing starts at 4.1% at 60% LTV and goes up to 4.88% at 90% LTV, while five-year fixed remortgage rates begin from 4.18% at 60% LTV and go up to 4.62% at 90% LTV.

At the end of last month, the firm announced it would change selected remortgage, product transfer and further advance fixed rates and extend complete by dates.

Buckinghamshire BS reintroduces two-year discount deals

Buckinghamshire Building Society has reintroduced discounted products in its everyday buy-to-let (BTL) and everyday expat BTL ranges.

This will give brokers “more flexibility as landlords weigh up their investment decisions in a shifting rate environment”.

The everyday BTL two-year discounted rate is 5.39% at 80% LTV, while the everyday expat two-year discounted rate is 5.59% up to 75% LTV. This is a 3% discount and 2.8% discount respectively.

Both are available for loans between £50,000 and £500,000 and carry a product fee of £1,195.

The mutual has also updated its credit restore discounted products moving to a two-year term, and these have a rate of 6.45% up to 70% LTV. This is a discount of 1.94% and a £999 fee.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, commented: “We’ve reintroduced discount rates in areas where we see brokers needing more flexibility to support landlords who are still actively investing, but also want room to adapt as the market moves.

“This is part of a wider refresh that includes renaming our standard BTL range to ‘Everyday’ to make it more approachable for a broader group of landlords, including expats and those early in their investment plans.

“It’s about offering a good mix of choice while keeping things simple and competitive.”