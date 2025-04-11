Accord Mortgages cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.25%

Accord Mortgages has reduced mortgage rates across residential and buy-to-let (BTL) products by as much as 0.25%.

Reductions across its residential products range from 0.03% to 0.25% and include a two-year fixed mortgage for house purchase, which has been lowered from 5.25% to 5%. This is available at 90% loan to value (LTV) with no product fee, £300 cashback and a free standard valuation.

There is also a five-year fixed remortgage at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee, which has been cut from 4.34% to 4.22%. This has a free standard valuation and either £500 cashback or remortgage legal services.

Also in the residential range, a three-year fixed purchase mortgage up to 85% LTV has been trimmed from 4.64% to 4.59%. This has a £495 fee, £300 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Within its BTL products, Accord Mortgages has cut the rate of a two-year fixed remortgage available up to 60% LTV from 4.19% to 4.04%. This has a £3,495 fee, a free standard valuation and remortgage legal services.

There is also a two-year fixed remortgage up to 75% LTV, with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal work, which has been reduced from 4.54% to 4.39%.

Additionally, there is a five-year fixed remortgage up to 80% LTV, which has been cut from 5.04% to 4.89%. This has a £995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal services.

Gemma Hyland, product manager for mortgages at Accord Mortgages, said: “This is the latest example of how we are responding to every opportunity to pass on additional value to our customers, and we’re delighted to be able to announce these further price drops.”