News

Furness BS updates standard and shared ownership ranges

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 11, 2025
Updated:
April 11, 2025
Furness Building Society has revised its mortgage offering with the addition of standard residential deals and refreshed shared ownership options.

The residential products are open to new borrowers and include a two-year fix up to 90% loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 4.73%. 

It is available across properties in England, Scotland and Wales and has a free valuation and a £999 fee. 

To its shared ownership offering, which was launched late last year, Furness Building Society has added a two-year fix up to 85% loan to share, priced at 4.45%, and a five-year fix also up to 85% loan to share, with a rate of 4.28%. 

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “At Furness, we’re committed to evolving our product range to meet the needs of today’s borrowers.

“These latest enhancements, including our new 90% LTV product and improved shared ownership options, reflect our ongoing efforts to support intermediaries and customers alike with competitive rates and practical solutions.” 

Tags:
first-time buyer
Furness Building Society
shared ownership

