Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/04/2025

Nationwide lowering the minimum income allowed on its Helping Hand mortgage, which offers larger income multiple borrowing, was the top story this week.

The fallout of President Trump’s tariff announcement also continued to dominate the news, as it appeared this would result in a base rate cut and cheaper mortgage rates.

Barclays bringing out a mortgage for Right to Buy applicants – enabling them to borrow without a deposit – was also of interest to readers, as was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposing a rise to the fees and levies charged to mortgage brokers.