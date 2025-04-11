user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/04/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/04/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 11, 2025
Updated:
April 11, 2025
Nationwide lowering the minimum income allowed on its Helping Hand mortgage, which offers larger income multiple borrowing, was the top story this week.

The fallout of President Trump’s tariff announcement also continued to dominate the news, as it appeared this would result in a base rate cut and cheaper mortgage rates.

Barclays bringing out a mortgage for Right to Buy applicants – enabling them to borrow without a deposit – was also of interest to readers, as was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposing a rise to the fees and levies charged to mortgage brokers.

Nationwide cuts Helping Hand sole applicant minimum income limit

Tariff disruption raises chances of base rate cut and better mortgage pricing

Sponsored

Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Barclays launches 0% deposit mortgage for Right to Buy applicants

Can AI take away 100% of the mortgage admin? – Mohamed

Nearly a third of landlords looking to leave the private rented sector

Pause on tariffs raises questions about mortgage rate trajectory

FCA proposes 2.2% fee rise for mortgage advisers

L&G’s Mortgage Services arm hires Bretherton as head of Ignite

Barclays broadens sub-4% offering with mortgage rate cuts

Yorkshire BS helps over 800 FTBs through £5k Deposit Mortgage

Related
View All

News

Accord Mortgages cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.25%

Accord Mortgages cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.25%

News

L&C Mortgages launches exclusive three-year fixes

L&C Mortgages launches exclusive three-year fixes

News

UK economy remains in ‘precarious position’ despite growth in February

UK economy remains in ‘precarious position’ despite growth in February

News

The Right Mortgage hires White as regulatory trainer

The Right Mortgage hires White as regulatory trainer

View All
Tags:
artificial intelligence (AI)
average mortgage rates
Barclays
buy to let
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
nationwide
Private Rental Sector (PRS)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/