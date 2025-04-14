Investec cuts variable mortgage rates

Private bank Investec has reduced a number of variable mortgage rates by up to 0.58%.

This includes cuts of 0.3% to its two-year variable rates at 85% and 90% loan to value (LTV) and reductions of 0.58% to five-year products.

Additionally, Investec has lowered five-year variable buy-to-let (BTL) rates at 70% LTV by 0.42%.

Peter Izard (pictured), head of intermediary business development at Investec Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce our latest reductions, which follow our recent cuts to residential mortgage fees and cap on arrangement fees. These changes demonstrate our commitment to listening to our brokers and continuously seeking ways to enhance our offerings. As a result of these reductions, we are now even more competitive in the market.

“These enhancements not only complement our high levels of service and speedy decision-making, but also deliver an out-of-the-ordinary experience for both brokers and their clients.”

This comes shortly after the lender reduced residential mortgage arrangement fees for high-net-worth (HNW) borrowers from 1% to 0.5% and self-build arrangement fees from 1.5% to 1% and capped its arrangement fee at £50,000 for owner-occupied mortgages and £75,000 for self-build.

Ian Gray, director of Gray Advisory, said: “Investec’s recent reductions in fees and rates truly position them as a standout choice in the market for high-net-worth clients.

“Their proactive approach to listening to the broker community has resulted in a more competitive and cost-effective proposition, complemented by their speedy execution.”