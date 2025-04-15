Lendco added to The Right Mortgage's lender panel

Buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging lender Lendco has joined The Right Mortgage & Protection Network's panel, expanding appointed representatives' (ARs') choice of specialist loan options.

The deals cover a range of options for landlord borrowers and property developers.

Established in 2018, Lendco has lent over £2bn to date. It focuses on mortgages for a variety of BTL assets including houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold and leasehold blocks (MUFBs), new builds and holiday lets.

Lendco offers mortgages to individuals, limited companies including SPVs and LLPs, trusts, first-time landlords, and resident and non-resident expats and foreign nationals.

In the bridging space, Lendco offers loans for residential, light and heavy refurb, commercial bridges, lands with planning, and semi-commercial. The lender accepts multiple asset types as security, with loans available from between £100,000 and £5m and over terms of 2-36 months.

Victoria Clark (pictured), head of lending at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “Landlords and property developers are a key client demographic for many of our AR firms and it’s therefore incredibly important we offer advisers the widest array of product options in this space, so they can provide positive outcomes.”

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Sheryl Kirk, national account manager at Lendco, said: “This exciting opportunity allows us to provide their intermediaries with a wide range of buy-to-let and bridging solutions for their landlord clients and we are very much looking forward to working with the team at The Right Mortgage over the coming years.”

Earlier this year, Lendco was added to PMS Mortgage Club’s lender panel.