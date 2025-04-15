user.first_name
One Mortgage System strikes up referral partnership with Countrywide Home Surveys

Samantha Partington
April 15, 2025
April 15, 2025
One Mortgage System (OMS) has partnered with Countrywide Home Surveys to offer brokers a referral fee for introducing borrowers who want to instruct a home condition valuation.

Countrywide Home Surveys, part of Countrywide Surveying Services, will provide access to over 400 surveyors nationwide and will pay brokers £100 including VAT for each successfully converted lead.

According to consumer research conducted by Countrywide Surveying Services and Pegasus Insight, 88% of consumers who used a home condition survey said they would do so again.

Additionally, 92% of respondents reported that their survey gave them peace of mind.

The research also found that 60% of home condition surveys uncovered previously unknown property issues, a key factor in helping buyers to avoid unexpected costs and post-purchase complications.

Jodie Andrews, head of marketing and partnerships at OMS, said: “Our partnership with Countrywide fills an important gap in terms of the partnerships we offer our users and so we’re delighted to partner with one of the leading surveying firms in the sector and offer users a bespoke referral service.”

Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes

Helen Stead, head of Countrywide Home Surveys, said: “Brokers are obviously a fundamental element in the home buying process for the majority and so helping brokers and their clients understand the value of a survey/condition report is something we are keen to develop and promote.

“Many borrowers don’t know the difference between a mortgage valuation and a survey and so we wish to ensure good financial outcomes for as many customers as possible, especially as it’s a key component to Consumer Duty.”

OMS will be holding a webinar with Countrywide Home Surveys to launch the partnership and brokers can register here.

