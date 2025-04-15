Santander brings back sub-4% deals and cuts rates

High street lender Santander is bringing back sub-4% deals for homemovers, with two- and three-year fixed rates available.

The changes come into effect from 17 April, with Santander saying that it would be offering a two-year fixed rate at 3.97% as well as a 3.99% three-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV).

Santander had introduced sub-4% deals in February, keeping them on the market for around a week before withdrawing them.

The lender added that it would be lowering most standard first-time buyer fixed rates by up to 0.17% and that homemover fixed rates would decrease by up to 0.13%.

The majority of its remortgage two-year fixed rates will fall by around 0.18% and select five-year fixed rates will go down by around 0.12%.

New-build first-time buyer fixed rates will reduce by around 0.21% and some new-build homemover fixed rates will be cut by around 0.09%.

Within its product transfer range, residential fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.18% and BTL fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.16%.

HSBC and The Co-operative Bank are among the lenders who have announced rate changes today, along with West Brom Building Society, Nottingham Building Society and Atom Bank.