user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander brings back sub-4% deals and cuts rates

Santander brings back sub-4% deals and cuts rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 15, 2025
Updated:
April 15, 2025
High street lender Santander is bringing back sub-4% deals for homemovers, with two- and three-year fixed rates available.

The changes come into effect from 17 April, with Santander saying that it would be offering a two-year fixed rate at 3.97% as well as a 3.99% three-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV).

Santander had introduced sub-4% deals in February, keeping them on the market for around a week before withdrawing them.

The lender added that it would be lowering most standard first-time buyer fixed rates by up to 0.17% and that homemover fixed rates would decrease by up to 0.13%.

The majority of its remortgage two-year fixed rates will fall by around 0.18% and select five-year fixed rates will go down by around 0.12%.

New-build first-time buyer fixed rates will reduce by around 0.21% and some new-build homemover fixed rates will be cut by around 0.09%.

Sponsored

Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Within its product transfer range, residential fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.18% and BTL fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.16%.

HSBC and The Co-operative Bank are among the lenders who have announced rate changes today, along with West Brom Building Society, Nottingham Building Society and Atom Bank.

Related
View All

News

Gatehouse Bank relaunches home purchase plans up to 95%

Gatehouse Bank relaunches home purchase plans up to 95%

News

AI-powered property data platform launches for brokers

AI-powered property data platform launches for brokers

News

More formerly rented homes come to market as landlords sell up – TwentyEA

More formerly rented homes come to market as landlords sell up – TwentyEA

News

Lendco added to The Right Mortgage's lender panel

Lendco added to The Right Mortgage’s lender panel

View All
Tags:
buy to let
first-time buyer
home mover
mortgage rate cut
product transfer
rate cut
remortgage
Santander
sub-4%

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/