Air launches app to enhance support for adviser members

Later life lending platform Air is launching the Air App, which will enhance adviser support and is available to Air Club members.

The Air App will have access to market videos from industry experts, lender perspectives through ‘how to’ tutorials that will allow them to effectively use the sourcing platform and Air’s other tools and services.

The app will also have lender and product rate notifications, allowing Air members to keep up to date with critical changes.

Members can also access Air’s later life lending podcasts, which offer key opinions and insights on the later life lending market.

Air’s 9,500 members will be instrumental in driving the development of the app and future development through their feedback.

Future developments include the ability to trace case statuses and allowing advisers to monitor business volumes.

Will Hale (pictured), CEO of Air, said: “The Air App represents our commitment to members by helping them thrive in a rapidly changing later life lending sector through providing real-time updates on products, as well as insights into evolving customer needs and market or regulatory news.

“At Air Club, our strategic focus is to equip advisers with the knowledge needed to deliver consistently good outcomes for customers and to support their commercial objectives. The Air App is a major step forward that demonstrates our investment in members and in achieving safe growth of this sector.

“It provides practical solutions and the information advisers need to expand their business in the later life lending sector and navigate market shifts effectively.”