BMA 2024 winner spotlight: 'I’ve noticed an increase in referrals and new business’ – Dudek

Mortgage Solutions has caught up with some of last year’s British Mortgage Awards winners to discuss life after being acknowledged for their work.

Here, we speak to Kirsty Dudek, mortgage and protection adviser at Lavender Mortgages, who won the Overall Broker category.

What has changed for you, career-wise, since winning a BMA last year?

Winning the Overall Broker at the British Mortgage Awards last year was a real turning point in my career. The recognition brought a lot more visibility, both within the industry and among clients. I’ve noticed a definite increase in referrals and new business – people seem to have more trust from the outset, knowing there’s that stamp of approval behind my work.

Career-wise, it’s created new opportunities and expanded my network through collaborations with other industry professionals. On a personal level, it’s really boosted my confidence and inspired me to refine and scale my processes – from streamlining systems to enhancing the overall client experience.

Overall, it’s helped me elevate my profile while staying grounded in what matters most: helping people secure the right mortgage for their needs.

Do you think winning has aided your career? In what ways?

Absolutely – winning has definitely helped elevate my career. It gave me added credibility in the eyes of clients and peers, which has led to more referrals and new business. It’s also giving me the confidence to grow Lavender Mortgages, including expanding our team of advisers and bringing in a dedicated protection adviser. On top of that, it’s been a personal motivator – pushing me to continually improve how I work and deliver even better service to my clients.

How did you feel about winning?

I felt incredibly proud, and it was a significant achievement for me. It stands as a reminder of the dedication, consistency, and hard work I’ve invested over the years. Throughout my career, I’ve always placed the highest importance on delivering an exceptional client experience, ensuring that the customer journey remains at the heart of everything I do. To have this approach acknowledged and recognised means a great deal, and it reinforces my ongoing commitment to my clients.

As a past award winner, do you feel like this recognition encourages professionals to push boundaries in their fields?

Yes, to a degree, although there is always more that can be done. The financial services landscape is constantly evolving, with new challenges emerging regularly due to shifts in the economy, advancements in technology, and the ongoing need to adapt in order to help more people achieve the goal of getting onto the property ladder. Having the necessary tools and support in place to enable professionals to push boundaries needs to be at the forefront of what we do, as well as the courage to do something differently.

What opportunities do you think future winners can gain through being recognised at the BMAs?

It brings valuable recognition within the industry, especially as the event is so highly respected. At the same time, it creates opportunities to become more involved in your wider community, as the acknowledgment from your peers often resonates beyond the professional sphere and is recognised by those around you.

How easy was the nomination process?

The nomination itself was easy, but securing the votes needed to reach the final three requires real time and dedication. With a cap of just five votes per firm, it highlights just how important it is to build and maintain strong, genuine relationships across your network.