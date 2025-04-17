user.first_name
Menu

News

Episode 1: Adapting lending policy and criteria to meet changing first-time buyer needs – Newcastle for Intermediaries

Episode 1: Adapting lending policy and criteria to meet changing first-time buyer needs – Newcastle for Intermediaries
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 17, 2025
Updated:
April 17, 2025
First-time buyers are forecast to remain the largest demographic purchasing properties this year, yet this is the group facing the biggest barriers to getting a mortgage.

Although they face the same set of challenges to homeownership that have been prevalent in the market for a number of years – high house prices mean high deposits, but high rents make it difficult to save – the 2025 cohort of first-time buyers are also an increasingly diverse bunch.

In this video debate, we discuss how first-time buyers’ needs and circumstances are changing, from a growing number of foreign nationals with visa requirements to buyers with evening jobs to prop up their main source of income, and how lenders must evolve their policies and approaches to meet those changing needs.

Tune in to episode one of The Partnership Panel with Newcastle for Intermediaries, hosted by freelance journalist Samantha Partington, to hear the views of Francesco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, Ben Smith, head of product development, and their guest Toni Smith, network distribution director at Sesame.

Tune in for the next episode, where the panel discuss the thorny issue of mortgage affordability and what we could expect to see from lenders this year following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) call for input on a new approach to stress testing.

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Related
View All

News

Air launches app to enhance support for adviser members

Air launches app to enhance support for adviser members

News

West Brom BS cuts select shared ownership and new-build rates

West Brom BS cuts select shared ownership and new-build rates

News

Mortgage availability set to increase over next three months, lenders say

Mortgage availability set to increase over next three months, lenders say

News

Yorkshire BS slashes rates by up to 0.55% with sub-4% remo deal available

Yorkshire BS slashes rates by up to 0.55% with sub-4% remo deal available

View All
Tags:
first-time buyers
mortgage affordability
Newcastle for Intermediaries
Toni Smith