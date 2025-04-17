Episode 1: Adapting lending policy and criteria to meet changing first-time buyer needs – Newcastle for Intermediaries

First-time buyers are forecast to remain the largest demographic purchasing properties this year, yet this is the group facing the biggest barriers to getting a mortgage.

Although they face the same set of challenges to homeownership that have been prevalent in the market for a number of years – high house prices mean high deposits, but high rents make it difficult to save – the 2025 cohort of first-time buyers are also an increasingly diverse bunch.

In this video debate, we discuss how first-time buyers’ needs and circumstances are changing, from a growing number of foreign nationals with visa requirements to buyers with evening jobs to prop up their main source of income, and how lenders must evolve their policies and approaches to meet those changing needs.

