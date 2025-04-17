user.first_name
West Brom BS cuts select shared ownership and new-build rates

Anna Sagar
April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025
West Brom Building Society has reduced a selection of its two-year shared ownership and new-build deals by up to 0.47%.

West Brom Building Society is lowering its 95% borrower share deal to 5.24%. The shared ownership product comes with no fees and is one of the most competitive on the market.

The lender said rates across the rest of the shared ownership range have been cut and end dates have been extended from June to September.

West Brom Building Society’s two-year new-build rates have been lowered by around 0.47% and begin from 4.77% for customers with a 10% deposit.

At 95% loan to value (LTV), rates have been lowered to 5.54%, and the product comes with no fees and £500 cashback.

West Brom Building Society has also brought out a 90% LTV option at 5.25% with a £999 fee.

Aran Mann, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We know buying your first home isn’t easy, especially in the current environment, so we’re doing what we can to make it more achievable. That’s why we’ve tailored our range of shared ownership and new-build deals to give customers more support and more ways to make homeownership happen.

“These latest rate changes are about listening to brokers, keeping a close eye on the market, and making sure we’ve got competitive products that genuinely help customers into homeownership.”

West Brom Building Society recently lowered two-year fixed rates by up to 0.31%.

