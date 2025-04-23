Precise Mortgages launches limited-edition resi deals

Precise Mortgages, part of OSB Group, has added limited-edition products to its residential range to bolster its proposition.

Precise Mortgages’ limited-edition products include a two-year fixed rate option aimed at first-time buyers and five-year fixed rate deals with no fee, refunded valuations and £300 cashback.

Two-year fixed rates include rates from 4.79% available at 75% and up to 85% loan to value (LTV) with a 1% fee.

Five-year fixed rate product highlights include pricing from 5.14%, and they are available up to 95% LTV. Debt consolidation is available up to 90% LTV.

Adrian Moloney, intermediary sales director at OSB Group, said: “Precise are committed to delivering residential solutions to brokers with residential customers who may not fit mainstream lender criteria.

“The products launched today help bolster the already strong residential offering we have out in the market and builds on the recent launch of our popular 95% LTV products.”

Last month, Precise Mortgages adjusted its affordability calculation process.