Clydesdale Bank lowers selected fixed rates by up to 0.16%

Clydesdale Bank has cut selected fixed rates by up to 0.16%, with the changes coming into force from 25 April.

Within Clydesdale Bank’s exclusive purchase range, its two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee will fall by up to 0.04% to 4.29%, while its fee-free version will go down by 0.07% to 4.29%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rates with and without a £995 fee will fall to 4.25% and 4.36% respectively.

In its remortgage range, two-year fixed rates from 80% to 90% LTV will fall by up to 0.15%, beginning from 4.63%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate from 80% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.05%, with pricing starting from 4.39%.

On the buy-to-let (BTL) side, Fix and Switch fixed rates will be reduced by 0.1%, starting from 4.8%.

Selected BTL two- and five-year fixed rates with 1% fee will be cut by up to 0.1%, beginning from 4.2%.

Clydesdale Bank’s selected BTL two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will fall by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.39%.

Two- and five-year BTL fixed rate fee-savers will decrease by up to 0.1% and will be priced from 4.6%.

Within its product transfer range, two-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.16%, starting from 4.04%.

Three-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.11%, beginning from 4.14%, while five-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.11% and start from 4.01%.

In its BTL product transfer range, two-year fixed rates will go down by up to 0.1%, starting from 4%.

Three-year fixed rates will be reduced by 0.05% and begin from 4.19%, and selected five-year fixed rates will be reduced by 0.05%, starting from 4.09%.