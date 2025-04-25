HSBC to lower resi, BTL and international mortgage rates

HSBC’s specific rate cuts and updated pricing will not be shared until 28 April, when the rate changes come into effect.
Within its existing residential customer switching range, selected two- and three-year fixed fee-saver products, along with five-year fixed fee-saver deals up to 95% loan to value (LTV), will be cut.
Two-, three- and five-year fixed rate standard products and two- and five-year fixed rate premier exclusive products up to 90% LTV will also go down.
For HSBC’s existing residential customers borrowing more, two- and three-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 90% LTV will be lowered. Five-year fee-saver and two- and five-year fixed premier exclusive deals up to 90% LTV will also be cut.
On the residential first-time buyer and homemover side, two- and five-year fixed rate fee-free deals up to 95% LTV will decrease, and two- and five-year standard and premier exclusive deals up to 90% LTV will reduce.
Two- and five-year fixed high-value mortgages up to 75% LTV will also fall in this range.
For HSBC’s residential first-time buyer and homemover energy-efficient home deals, two- and five-year fixed rate fee-free deals up to 95% LTV will fall and standard products up to 90% LTV will go down.
Within its residential remortgage range, two- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 90% LTV, along with premier exclusive products, will decrease. Two- and five-year fixed high-value mortgages up to 75% LTV will also fall.
Residential remortgage energy-efficient two- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 90% LTV will decrease, along with residential remortgage cashback and residential remortgage cashback for energy-efficient home products.
On HSBC’s BTL side, two-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 75% LTV will decrease, with five-year standard and premier exclusive deals at 60% LTV also going down.
Two-year premier exclusive fee-saver and standard products up to 80% LTV on the BTL purchase side will also fall.
For existing BTL customer or borrowing more offerings, two-year fee-saver, standard and premier exclusive products up to 80% LTV will fall and five-year standard and premier exclusive products at 60% LTV will decrease.
On its BTL remortgage side, two- and five-year fixed standard and premier exclusive standard products up to 75% LTV will change. Two-year fee-saver and premier exclusive fee-saver offerings at 75% LTV will also drop.
In HSBC’s international residential range, two-, three- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 75% LTV will decrease, while two- and five-year fixed premier exclusive deals at 75% LTV will also fall.
In the international BTL range, two-year fixed fee-saver deals up to 75% LTV will go down, along with two- and five-year fixed standard deals.
Oli O’Donoghue, director of mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “We are firmly focused on helping people achieve their homeownership goals, from remortgaging their existing property to customers moving onto or up the property ladder.
“There are a number of factors taken into account when setting mortgage rates, and following a review, we are pleased to announce that rates across our residential, buy-to-let and international mortgage ranges for new and existing customers are coming down from Monday.”