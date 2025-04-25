user.first_name
News

L&G Mortgage Services brings on Harpenden BS to surveying services panel

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 25, 2025
Updated:
April 25, 2025
L&G Mortgage Services has added Harpenden Building Society to its surveying services panel.

The firm said the addition would support valuations for complex and self-build mortgage cases.

L&G surveyors will be trained on Harpenden Building Society’s self-build process, allowing the team to offer surveying services in the specialist field.

The self-build range by Harpenden Building Society offers support for barn conversions, new builds, rebuild, and purchase of land with planning permission.

The partnership “strengthens both L&G and Harpenden’s shared commitment to supporting customers with bespoke lending needs, while ensuring high service standards and efficient turnaround times for surveys”.

Kevin Roberts, managing director for Mortgage Services at L&G, said: “We’re focused on creating partnerships that empower intermediaries and deliver better outcomes for customers.

“Adding Harpenden to our surveying services panel supports that mission, bringing greater choice to customers with complex needs, and reinforcing the importance of flexibility and specialist expertise in today’s lending landscape. We’re excited to be working more closely with a lender that shares our commitment to tailored service and innovation.”

Gemma Fient, director of operations at Harpenden Building Society, added: “We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with L&G’s Mortgage Services business by joining their surveying services panel, which will help our customers continue achieving their financial goals, including those with non-standard properties.

“Our customers and intermediary partners will experience the benefit through consistent turnaround times, while our mortgage team will be able to monitor the progress of our instructions throughout the valuation process until submission of the report. This step will help the society achieve its long-term commercial goals and ultimately continue delivering the service it provides to its members.”

Tags:
Harpenden BS
Harpenden Building Society
L&G Mortgage Services
New Build
Self-build
surveying
surveying services