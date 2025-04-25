user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/04/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/04/2025
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
April 25, 2025
Updated:
April 25, 2025
The news of April Mortgages' seven times loan-to-income (LTI) borrowing and potential ISA reform featured in our most read from this week.

Also of interest were rate changes from various lenders, including Nationwide, MPowered Mortgages, TSB and Aldermore, alongside the stamp duty intake over the past year.

The industry urging the government to keep cash ISAs and make changes to Lifetime ISAs also piqued readers’ interest this week.

 

Exclusive: April Mortgages launches 7x LTI borrowing exclusively via brokers

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

ISA reform on cards but Lifetime ISA withdrawal penalty and house price cap unlikely to change, Economic Secretary says

Nationwide and MPowered Mortgages cut rates and add sub-4% deals to market – round-up

Stamp duty intake over past year stands at £18.3bn with pre-deadline boost recorded

Nationwide slashes first-time buyer and homemover rates by up to 0.25%

TSB slashes rates; Aldermore adds limited-edition deals; Fleet Mortgages trims BTL rates – round-up

HSBC makes stress rate changes to boost mortgage affordability

BMA 2024 winner spotlight: I have been given more opportunities and responsibilities – Carter

The Partnership Panel with Newcastle for Intermediaries – Episode 2: Affordability checks should be modernised not relaxed

Industry urges govt to consider Lifetime ISA changes and keep cash ISAs

Related
View All

News

L&G Mortgage Services brings on Harpenden BS to surveying services panel

L&G Mortgage Services brings on Harpenden BS to surveying services panel

News

NRLA urges government to widen student let possessions grounds in Renters’ Rights Bill

NRLA urges government to widen student let possession grounds in Renters’ Rights Bill

News

Advisers urged to check later life clients for wills and LPAs due to low awareness

Advisers urged to check later life clients for wills and LPAs due to low take-up

News

FTB mortgage applications climb 12% YOY in Q1 but activity drop-off expected

FTB mortgage applications climb 12% YOY in Q1 but drop-off expected

View All
Tags:
most read
rate changes
Stamp Duty