Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/04/2025

The news of April Mortgages' seven times loan-to-income (LTI) borrowing and potential ISA reform featured in our most read from this week.

Also of interest were rate changes from various lenders, including Nationwide, MPowered Mortgages, TSB and Aldermore, alongside the stamp duty intake over the past year.

The industry urging the government to keep cash ISAs and make changes to Lifetime ISAs also piqued readers’ interest this week.