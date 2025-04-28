user.first_name
Menu

News

Exclusive: The Mortgage Broker hires Blount as commercial operations director

Exclusive: The Mortgage Broker hires Blount as commercial operations director
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 28, 2025
Updated:
April 28, 2025
The Mortgage Broker has appointed Kevin Blount as its director of commercial operations, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In his role at The Mortgage Broker, Blount will focus on the effectiveness of its sales process and performance alongside operational efficiencies.

One of his first priorities will be to undertake an analysis of sales, customer outcomes, product diversity and staff needs.

Blount joins from One Mortgage System (OMS), where he was the head of operations for around a year. Before that, he was at Clever Mortgages for nearly 17 years, initially as a mortgage adviser before working his way up to become the senior operations manager.

Sam Kirtikar, The Mortgage Broker’s CEO, said: “I am absolutely delighted Kevin is joining our The Mortgage Broker journey. He has a wealth of experience across the mortgage, protection and specialist market and he will play a key part in taking The Mortgage Broker to the next level.

“Kevin will essentially be taking the reins from me for sales and operations, enabling me to spend more time on strategic growth, partnership and opportunities our growing brand has. Having worked together previously, I know his focus is always on ensuring right customer outcomes and maximising customer opportunities.”

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Blount added: “Having learned about the success that Sam and his team have achieved in a small amount of time, I am relishing the opportunity to join The Mortgage Broker journey and support their exciting growth plans.

“The customer service speaks for itself, and I hope to be able to support this reputation further as well as bring my skill sets to the table across a diverse product range.”

Kirtikar took a majority stake in The Mortgage Broker Group in 2023.

Related
View All

News

Mortgage Solutions launches LinkedIn hub for mortgage administrators

Mortgage Solutions launches LinkedIn hub for mortgage administrators

April 29, 2025

News

Two-thirds of renters say they have positive relationship with landlord

Two-thirds of renters say they have positive relationship with landlord

News

Sprive secures £5.5m in funding round

Sprive secures £5.5m in funding round

April 28, 2025

News

MPowered Mortgages lowers three-year fixed remortgage deals

MPowered Mortgages lowers three-year fixed remortgage deals

View All
Tags:
commercial operations
hire
recruitment
sales
The Mortgage broker

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/