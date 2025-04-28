Exclusive: The Mortgage Broker hires Blount as commercial operations director

The Mortgage Broker has appointed Kevin Blount as its director of commercial operations, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In his role at The Mortgage Broker, Blount will focus on the effectiveness of its sales process and performance alongside operational efficiencies.

One of his first priorities will be to undertake an analysis of sales, customer outcomes, product diversity and staff needs.

Blount joins from One Mortgage System (OMS), where he was the head of operations for around a year. Before that, he was at Clever Mortgages for nearly 17 years, initially as a mortgage adviser before working his way up to become the senior operations manager.

Sam Kirtikar, The Mortgage Broker’s CEO, said: “I am absolutely delighted Kevin is joining our The Mortgage Broker journey. He has a wealth of experience across the mortgage, protection and specialist market and he will play a key part in taking The Mortgage Broker to the next level.

“Kevin will essentially be taking the reins from me for sales and operations, enabling me to spend more time on strategic growth, partnership and opportunities our growing brand has. Having worked together previously, I know his focus is always on ensuring right customer outcomes and maximising customer opportunities.”

Blount added: “Having learned about the success that Sam and his team have achieved in a small amount of time, I am relishing the opportunity to join The Mortgage Broker journey and support their exciting growth plans.

“The customer service speaks for itself, and I hope to be able to support this reputation further as well as bring my skill sets to the table across a diverse product range.”

Kirtikar took a majority stake in The Mortgage Broker Group in 2023.