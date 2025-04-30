Halifax, Coventry BS, Co-op Bank, TMW and TSB lower fixed rates – round-up

Halifax will lower selected homebuyer, first-time buyer and remortgage fixed rates by around 0.34%.

Halifax said the changes would come into effect on 1 May, with the largest reductions taking place in its remortgage range.

As an example, the lender’s two-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) with no fee will reduce by 0.34% to 4.51%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate with no fee at 60% LTV will decrease by 0.32% to 4.19%.

The complete by and product end dates have also been extended, with data changes also applying to its product re-transfer and further advance deals, which are not being cut.

BM Solutions, which is part of the Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Halifax, is lowering selected buy-to-let (BTL), let-to-buy, product transfer and further advance products.

Coventry BS to reduce rates

Coventry Building Society will be lowering selected residential and BTL rates on 1 May.

The lender said that in its residential range, all fixed rates for new and existing borrowers between 65% and 85% LTV will be cut.

Within its BTL and portfolio BTL range, all new borrower fixed rates at 65% LTV will reduce, along with all limited company BTL deals.

For existing borrowers in its BTL and portfolio BTL range, all fixed rates from 50% to 65% LTV will go down, as well as all green further advance rates.

The Co-operative Bank lowers resi and retention deals

The Co-operative Bank will cut selected new business residential and retention rates by 0.08%.

The lender will relaunch the repriced deals on 2 May and corresponding products will be withdrawn at 5pm on 1 May.

On the residential side, selected remortgage two-year fixed products at 60-75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.08%.

Similar rate changes will be made to selected two-year fixed retention rates from 60% to 75% LTV.

TMW reduces BTL rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) will lower selected two- and five-year fixed rates across its BTL, limited company and let-to-buy ranges.

Pricing starts from 2.99% and the changes come into force from 1 May.

The lender’s BTL two-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 65% LTV with a 3% fee will fall by 0.15% to 2.99%.

Its BTL five-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 65% LTV with a 3% fee will decrease by 0.1% to 3.74%.

TMW’s limited company BTL five-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 75% LTV with a 3% fee will contract by 0.1% to 4.84%. It also comes with a free valuation.

The firm’s limited company BTL two-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 75% LTV with a £3,995 fee will decrease by 0.2% to 4.99%. It also comes with a free valuation.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “We are pleased to announce these latest changes and the introduction of our lowest headline rate for nearly three years will be welcome news for brokers and landlords alike.”

TSB to reduce selected rates

TSB said that from 30 April, it would be reducing its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover rates from 60% to 75% LTV by 0.1%.