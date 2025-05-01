Accord Mortgages makes changes to leadership team

Accord Mortgages has made strategic changes to its leadership team, which it said would “future-proof” its service, efficiency and consistency.

It has created two new roles to increase the team from eight to 10 and restructured its senior leadership, with three senior managers taking responsibility for separate business areas. They will all report to managing director Jeremy Duncombe.

Chris Hill has moved from his role of senior manager for intermediary distribution to take on the position of head of sales, to focus on building on the lender’s efficiency, consistency and performance. He will also strengthen relationships with its broker partners.

Nick Piper, formerly senior manager of governance and strategy, will be head of strategy, governance and management information. His remit will include ongoing operational improvements, developing broker journeys and efficiencies.

Nicola Alverez, senior manager of mortgage distribution for proposition development, has been appointed head of strategic partnerships and propositions. She will oversee mortgage clubs, networks and proposition development, while focusing on building relationships.

Gurpreet Chahal has moved from his role as corporate account manager to the newly created position of regional sales manager for London and the South East. He will focus on leading a team of business development managers (BDMs) to deepen existing relationships with brokers, working in partnership to help them grow their businesses.

Angelika Christian has been promoted from BDM to strategic partnerships and propositions manager, tasked with building alliances with mortgage clubs and networks, as well as developing propositions.

Accord Mortgages has also appointed Lloyds Banking Group’s Caroline Mills into the new role of team manager for intermediary distribution.

She was at Lloyds Banking Group for 23 years.

In her new role, she will manage the team of business development advisers (BDAs), enhance the customer journey and manage the retail broker programme. This will combine Accord Mortgages and branch network colleagues and train retail colleagues to connect with more brokers.

Better support for brokers

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director for Accord Mortgages, said: “I’m delighted to announce the restructure of my leadership team, which will allow us to deliver even better support for our brokers, and our mortgage clubs and networks.

“These changes add to the already strong leadership team, which includes Andrew Calder, Iain Cunningham, Chris Sanderson and Claire Chick, who continue in their same leadership roles.”

He added: “We know from broker feedback that the propositions, service and efficient processes we are known for are highly valued. However, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to further enhance our offerings as a leading intermediary lender, and these changes are designed to future-proof our business.

“Establishing clear ownership for each of our key business areas will ensure we deliver our ambitious long-term strategy and provide the best possible support for the intermediary market as we move forward.”

This week, the lender lowered its stress rate to improve affordability.