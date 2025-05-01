user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander adds new-build deals, trims rates and refreshes BTL options

Santander adds new-build deals, trims rates and refreshes BTL options
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 1, 2025
Updated:
May 1, 2025
Santander has added 50 products to its mortgage offering, including more choice across its new-build range.

From 6 May, Santander will offer 43 more new-build mortgages between 60% and 95% loan to value (LTV), including two- and five-year fixes as well as two-year tracker rates. 

The lender has also introduced £250 cashback to new-build products from 85% LTV up to 90% for first-time buyers and 95% LTV for homemovers. 

This includes a 60% LTV two-year fix for homemovers with a £999 fee and a rate of 3.89%, while the five-year fixed alternative has a rate of 3.92%. 

At 85% LTV, the five-year fixed new-build product with a £999 fee will be priced at 4.28% and comes with £250 cashback. There is also a fee-free option at 95% LTV, fixed for five years, with £250 cashback and a rate of 4.9%. 

For first-time buyers purchasing a new-build property, there is a two-year fix at 60% LTV priced at 3.94% and an option at 85% LTV with £250 cashback, a £999 fee and a rate of 4.29%. At 95% LTV, Santander has released a five-year fix with no fee and £250 cashback, priced at 4.99%. 

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Its new-build tracker products for homemovers include a two-year deal at 60% LTV with a £999 fee and rate of 4.64%, an equivalent option at 75% LTV priced at 4.9%, and a fee-free deal at 90% LTV with a rate of 5.54%. 

For first-time buyers, Santander will offer a two-year new-build tracker at 60% LTV with a £999 fee and rate of 4.69%, and the corresponding 75% LTV product is priced at 4.95%. At 90% LTV, the fee-free two-year tracker has a rate of 5.59%. 

The new-build products have a nine-month completion deadline. 

 

Three-year fixed additions 

Santander has also launched three-year fixes for homemovers and first-time buyers, all with a free standard valuation and £250 cashback, while the 85% and 90% options have a £999 fee. 

The products are priced the same for homemovers and first-time buyers. The 85% LTV deal has a rate of 4.49% and the 90% LTV option has a rate of 4.75%. Meanwhile, the fee-free 95% LTV product is priced at 5.23%. 

Graham Sellar, head of Santander for Intermediaries, said: “There’s a renewed focus on the new-build market, spurred on by the government’s ambition to create 1.5 million new homes, in part through new towns.

“We’re pleased to bolster our new-build offering, alongside new three-year fixes and broad reaching rate reductions, to support our brokers and customers [to] access more options to help them on their homeownership journey.” 

 

Santander cuts rates 

Santander will also lower most of its standard residential first-time buyer fixed rates by as much as 0.12% and homemover rates by up to 0.2%. Most of its two-, three- and five-year fixed remortgages will be cut by up to 0.14%, while all two- and five-year fixes across its large loan rates at 60% LTV will go down by 0.1%. 

In its new business buy-to-let (BTL) remortgage range, Santander has released two- and five-year fixes at 70% LTV. It will withdraw BTL purchase options at 65% LTV, fixed for two or five years. 

Selected BTL fixed rates for purchases will go down by as much as 0.05%, and most remortgages by up to 0.12%. 

Across its product transfers, Santander will lower residential fixed rates by up to 0.13% and BTL fixed rates by up to 0.12%. 

Related
View All

News

Finova rebrands following merger with MSO

Finova rebrands following merger with MSO

News

Accord Mortgages makes changes to leadership team

Accord Mortgages makes changes to leadership team

News

Marsden BS doubles max overpayment limit for expat residential deals

Marsden BS doubles max overpayment limit for expat residential deals

News

Rosemount’s Bawa says FOS is ‘draining confidence’ of advice firms

Rosemount’s Bawa says FOS is ‘draining confidence’ of advice firms

View All
Tags:
first-time buyer
first-time buyer (FTB)
new-build mortgage
Santander