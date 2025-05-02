Pre-stamp duty lending sees NatWest’s mortgage balances rise in Q1

NatWest has reported a £2bn or 1% rise in its mortgage balances to £209.1bn in Q1, owing to the “acceleration of new lending” ahead of the stamp duty increase.

Its mortgage balances were also up on the value of £203.3bn in Q1 last year.

NatWest did not provide a gross mortgage lending figure for the period, but said its retail division completed £1.1bn lending on properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B in Q1.

The bank said arrears remained low across the group, while a fifth of its fixed rate book worth £39bn was set to expire this year.

NatWest reported a profit of £1.34bn for the Q1 period, up from £1.26bn in Q4 2024.

Paul Thwaite, chief executive of NatWest, said: “Our strong first quarter performance demonstrates the positive momentum in our business as we deliver against clear strategic priorities, and we now expect to be at the upper end of our income and returns guidance for 2025.

“This performance is underpinned by continued growth across our three businesses and the support we provide to over 19 million customers, whether that is buying a home, growing a business or investing their money.”

He added: “In the face of increased global economic uncertainty, our customers remain resilient and we saw good levels of activity through Q1 2025. The strength of our balance sheet means we are well-placed to help our customers navigate any challenges, whilst also investing in our business and delivering returns to shareholders.

“At a time when there is a clear intent to deliver economic growth, NatWest Group is able to play an important role, shaping our future as a vital and trusted partner to our customers and to the UK itself.”