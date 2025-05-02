user.first_name
The Buy to Event 2025 in pictures

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 2, 2025
Updated:
May 2, 2025
The Buy to Event has come to a close, with brokers attending across the country in Salford, Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

The event covered a range of key topics impacting the buy-to-let (BTL) space, including the potential impact of the Renters’ Rights Bill, the rise of limited company borrowing and upcoming Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) legislation, to name a few.

The events also included opportunities for brokers to network with fellow peers and key lenders in the space.

Thank you to all those who attended; coverage of key sessions will be coming to Mortgage Solutions in the coming days.

buy to let
EPC legislation
limited company
Renters’ Reform Bill
The Buy to Let Event
The Buy to Let Event 2025