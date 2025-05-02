The Buy to Event 2025 in pictures

The Buy to Event has come to a close, with brokers attending across the country in Salford, Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

The event covered a range of key topics impacting the buy-to-let (BTL) space, including the potential impact of the Renters’ Rights Bill, the rise of limited company borrowing and upcoming Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) legislation, to name a few.

The events also included opportunities for brokers to network with fellow peers and key lenders in the space.

Thank you to all those who attended; coverage of key sessions will be coming to Mortgage Solutions in the coming days.