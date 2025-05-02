Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/05/2025

Also of interest was NatWest’s Edwards stating that the bank’s growth was hinged on mortgage advisers, as well as Accord Mortgages’ rejigging of its leadership team to enhance support and efficiency.
NatWest launches ‘Family-Backed’ mortgage to help more first-time buyers and tweaks stress rates
Edwards: Brokers are at the heart of NatWest’s growth aspirations
Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard
Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank
Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, TSB and Gen H slash mortgage rates – round-up
Over a third of households see mortgage rate rises on horizon
Halifax, Coventry BS, Co-op Bank, TMW and TSB lower fixed rates – round-up
Why first-time landlords are heading to the BTL market in 2025 despite tougher conditions
HSBC, TSB, Coventry BS and Principality BS cut rates – round-up
Why supporting vulnerable mortgage customers is more than a regulatory requirement – Baxter