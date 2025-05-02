user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/05/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 2, 2025
Updated:
May 2, 2025
In the midst of a flurry of rate changes and product launches this week, an analysis of first-time landlords was one of the most read stories by brokers this week.

Also of interest was NatWest’s Edwards stating that the bank’s growth was hinged on mortgage advisers, as well as Accord Mortgages’ rejigging of its leadership team to enhance support and efficiency.

NatWest launches ‘Family-Backed’ mortgage to help more first-time buyers and tweaks stress rates

Edwards: Brokers are at the heart of NatWest’s growth aspirations

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, TSB and Gen H slash mortgage rates – round-up

Over a third of households see mortgage rate rises on horizon

Halifax, Coventry BS, Co-op Bank, TMW and TSB lower fixed rates – round-up

Why first-time landlords are heading to the BTL market in 2025 despite tougher conditions

HSBC, TSB, Coventry BS and Principality BS cut rates – round-up

Accord Mortgages makes changes to leadership team

Why supporting vulnerable mortgage customers is more than a regulatory requirement – Baxter

MPowered Mortgages lowers three-year fixed remortgage deals

Related
View All

News

Mutuals eye growth through mortgage innovation and improved technology – BSA

Mutuals eye growth through mortgage innovation and improved technology – BSA

News

The Buy to Event 2025 in pictures

The Buy to Event 2025 in pictures

News

Most brokers predict resi uplift but think BTL will be stable or fall, HSBC survey finds

Most brokers predict resi uplift but think BTL will be stable or fall, HSBC survey finds

News

Fleet Mortgages adds cashback offer and cuts rates; Moda Mortgages ups max LTV; Zephyr Homeloans, Suffolk BS and Landbay lower rates – round-up

Fleet Mortgages adds cashback offer and cuts rates; ModaMortgages ups max LTV; Zephyr Homeloans, Suffolk BS and Landbay lower rates – round-up

View All
Tags:
Accord Mortgages
mortgage rate cuts
most read
NatWest