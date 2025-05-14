Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter and Mortgage Solutions launch online book forum to foster community

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) and Mortgage Solutions will co-launch an online book forum to create a space for people to share, destress and foster community.

The book club will not be a traditional book club but will be a forum for industry professionals to share recommendations of books they have read and share ideas with like-minded peers, as opposed to everyone reading the same book.

The discussions will centre around recommendations, events or bookshops, authors to watch out for and general book chat.

To join the book club, follow the link here: https://mimhc.co.uk/mimhc-book-forum/

There is a £20 membership fee per person per year, with 100% of it donated to The Reading Agency, a national charity that supports schools, libraries, health settings, prisons and other organisations to improve access to books.

The first online book club will take place on 18 June and will be co-hosted by William Lloyd-Hayward, group chief operating officer at Brightstar Group and co-founder of the MIMHC, and Anna Sagar, deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions.

Lloyd-Hayward said: “Reading is crucial in my day-to-day routine, allowing me to destress from a long day and explore new worlds and perspectives. We wanted to work together to provide a forum where people can talk about books to help foster community in the mortgage market and offer an opportunity for industry professionals to create connections that are not just work-based to bolster their mental health.”

Sagar added: “Reading is known to help lower stress, and it has been a joy to talk about books and reading with industry friends and colleagues. Those conversations were instrumental in creating this forum with the MIMHC and I hope that many of you will join us on 18 June. I look forward to talking all things books with all of you.”

At the first event, Martin Stewart of London Money and author of Goodbye Morecombe will join for a Q&A, giving all attendees a chance to understand the inspiration for Stewart to write his first book and to understand the writing and publication process.

Stewart said: “I was delighted to learn about the launch of the MIMHC Book Forum, the benefits of reading are clear for the positive contribution they can have on positive mental health. I look forward to joining this first event in June, where attendees can grill me on the process and no doubt get some insights on the process.”