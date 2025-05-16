HSBC and TSB adjust rates; Virgin lowers rates and launches products – round-up

HSBC has reduced mortgage rates across a number of its products, available from 19 May.

This will apply to two-, three- and five-year fixes up to 95% loan to value (LTV). The rate cuts will affect mortgages for existing residential customers switching, borrowing more, residential first-time buyers and homemovers, and remortgage borrowers.

There will also be reductions made to buy-to-let (BTL) purchase, switching and borrowing more, remortgage, international residential and international BTL products.

TSB tweaks pricing

TSB has made some reductions and cuts to its mortgage rates across the residential and BTL ranges.

This applies to two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover rates up to 85% LTV, which have been increased by 0.1% and now start at 3.99% up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee, up to 4.59% at 80-85% LTV with no fee.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rates up to 60% LTV have risen by 0.2% and now start at 4.09% with a £1,495 fee or 4.49% with no fee.

Across its BTL range, five-year fixed purchase and remortgage rates at 75-80% LTV have gone up by 0.2%.

Elsewhere, TSB has lowered two- and five-year fixed BTL purchase and remortgage rates up to 60% LTV by 0.1%.

Virgin Money cuts rates and adds deals

Virgin Money has added purchase and remortgage products to its exclusive range, including a two-year fixed remortgage at 75% LTV with a £995 fee and rate of 4.18% and the five-year equivalent priced at 4.09%.

The purchase options include a two-year fix at 85% LTV with a £995 fee and a rate of 4.19%, and the corresponding five-year fix with a rate of 4.24%.

Elsewhere, the lender has reduced selected purchase mortgage rates, including its two- and five-year fixes with a £995 fee by up to 0.15% and fee-saver products by as much as 0.25%.

Changes have also been made to its shared ownership product at 95% LTV, selected Own New options, its Retrofit Boost five-year fix, and selected remortgage deals.

Virgin Money has also lowered selected product transfer rates.

Last week, the firm changed its rates after the base rate cut.