user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander to slash rates on over 60 deals

Santander to slash rates on over 60 deals
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 16, 2025
Updated:
May 16, 2025
Santander will lower rates by up to 0.19% on over 60 deals in its homemover, first-time buyer, new-build, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

The changes come into effect from 20 May, with Santander saying that some of the new rates are “set to be market-leading”.

Within its homemover range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.09% to 3.8%.

The lender’s two-year fixed at 85% LTV with a £999 fee and £250 cashback will fall by 0.11% to 4.14%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.06% to 3.83%, while its five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee and £250 cashback will fall by 0.13% to 4.49%. The latter will be top of market, the bank said.

In its first-time buyer range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee will go down by 0.05% to 4.13%.

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV without a fee and £250 cashback will decrease by 0.11% to 4.47%, which is also set to be top of market, according to Santander.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback will go down by 0.02% to 4.97%.

On the remortgage side, its two-year fixed rate with no fee at 60% LTV will fall by 0.19% to 4.13%, and this is also set to be top of market, according to the bank.

The company’s two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.05% to 4.79%.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.09% to 3.98%.

Last week, the bank lowered fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.18%.

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025

News

Average mortgage pricing is sub-5% and continues to decline, Rightmove says

Average mortgage pricing is sub-5% and continues to decline, Rightmove says

News

Later life lending sector has 'evolved' with evolution accelerating in last year, broker says

Later life lending sector has ‘evolved’ with evolution accelerating in last year, broker says

News

Britain suffers from low financial resilience and lack of savings

Britain suffers from low financial resilience and lack of savings

View All
Tags:
buy to let
first-time buyer
mortgage rate
mortgage rate cut
New Build
rate cut
remortgage
Santander