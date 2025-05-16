Santander to slash rates on over 60 deals

Santander will lower rates by up to 0.19% on over 60 deals in its homemover, first-time buyer, new-build, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

The changes come into effect from 20 May, with Santander saying that some of the new rates are “set to be market-leading”.

Within its homemover range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.09% to 3.8%.

The lender’s two-year fixed at 85% LTV with a £999 fee and £250 cashback will fall by 0.11% to 4.14%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.06% to 3.83%, while its five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee and £250 cashback will fall by 0.13% to 4.49%. The latter will be top of market, the bank said.

In its first-time buyer range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee will go down by 0.05% to 4.13%.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV without a fee and £250 cashback will decrease by 0.11% to 4.47%, which is also set to be top of market, according to Santander.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback will go down by 0.02% to 4.97%.

On the remortgage side, its two-year fixed rate with no fee at 60% LTV will fall by 0.19% to 4.13%, and this is also set to be top of market, according to the bank.

The company’s two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.05% to 4.79%.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.09% to 3.98%.

Last week, the bank lowered fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.18%.