Air enters partnership with Lead Tech to back later life lending growth

Later life lending platform Air has partnered with lead generation firm Lead Tech to boost growth in the market.

Through the partnership, Air will gain access to leads backed by a service that triages, qualifies and can book appointments directly.

Air’s 10,000-plus members can benefit from a limited offer of up to three months of appointment setting free of charge once they place their first order for 10 or more leads for clients over the age of 55.

All leads will be validated for loan to value (LTV), age and property value, with customers pre-qualified and appointments booked.

Lead Tech has a conversion rate averaging 30-40% from enquiry to appointment, which Air said could give advisers the opportunity to grow their businesses.

Will Hale, CEO of Air, said: “We know that consistent access to high-quality customer enquiries and the time needed to follow them up remains one of the biggest challenges for members.

“Our partnership with Lead Tech helps to address both of those issues, enabling advisers to unlock their potential and tap into the rapidly growing later life lending market.”

He added: “The partnership has been designed to support members at every stage of their growth. By combining high-quality lead generation with appointment setting, this collaboration helps drive greater consumer engagement, streamline workflows, and ultimately deliver better outcomes across the later life lending market.”

Last month, Air launched an app to provide support to advisers using its platform and access to product and lender updates.